Research Analysts Set Expectations for QuidelOrtho Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QDEL)

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for QuidelOrtho in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QuidelOrtho’s current full-year earnings is $12.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for QuidelOrtho’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

