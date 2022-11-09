Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Progyny in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PGNY. KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $41.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $153,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,939.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $153,624.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,939.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,793 shares of company stock worth $13,083,513. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Progyny by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 390.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

