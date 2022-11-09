Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

