Wedbush Weighs in on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.59). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($9.21) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

