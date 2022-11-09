Neovasc (NVCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.82) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. On average, analysts expect Neovasc to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Neovasc

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neovasc in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Stories

