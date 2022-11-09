Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $63.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

