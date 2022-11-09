MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) PT Lowered to $12.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance
Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.59.
MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend
About MidCap Financial Investment
Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC)
