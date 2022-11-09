MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) PT Lowered to $12.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.59.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

About MidCap Financial Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 175.34%.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.