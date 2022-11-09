Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.09. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 122.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

About Neonode

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Neonode worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.