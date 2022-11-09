Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.09. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 122.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.