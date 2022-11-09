Raymond James Trims nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price to $30.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.
nLIGHT Stock Performance
Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.29.
nLIGHT Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
