Raymond James Trims nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price to $30.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 306,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 49.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 489,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

