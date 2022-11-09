StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NBRV opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

