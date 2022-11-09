Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Financial Contrast

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 15.67% 10.99% 5.13% Vasta Platform -10.13% 0.70% 0.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Afya and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vasta Platform 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Afya currently has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Afya.

This table compares Afya and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $318.68 million 4.54 $41.38 million $0.70 22.44 Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.26 -$22.00 million ($0.25) -19.02

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Afya has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Afya beats Vasta Platform on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

