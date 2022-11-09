FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chuy’s in a research note issued on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chuy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CHUY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

CHUY stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $592.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

