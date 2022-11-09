FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

CCRN opened at $33.98 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

