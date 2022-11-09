IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $41.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.