Janus International Group (JBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Janus International Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. On average, analysts expect Janus International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBI stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CJS Securities began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Janus International Group by 357.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 888,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

