Hyperfine (HYPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Hyperfine to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hyperfine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyperfine

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg bought 64,213 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $95,035.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 543,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,909.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 303,137 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $442,580.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 479,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,281.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 64,213 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $95,035.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 543,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,909.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $17,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hyperfine by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HYPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.