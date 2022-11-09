Matterport (MTTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Matterport by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

