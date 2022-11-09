Expensify (EXFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Expensify to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a positive return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $879.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

