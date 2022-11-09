National Vision (EYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY22 guidance at $0.65-$0.77 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EYE opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Vision by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Vision by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

