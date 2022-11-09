Solo Brands (DTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Solo Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.64 million and a P/E ratio of -87.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
