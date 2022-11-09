Home Point Capital (HMPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts expect Home Point Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

Home Point Capital stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $225.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital

HMPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.