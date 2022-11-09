DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $124.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.