Head-To-Head Analysis: Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) & VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hang Seng Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A VersaBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A VersaBank 19.31% 7.20% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and VersaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $10.04 billion 2.78 $1.80 billion N/A N/A VersaBank $75.30 million 2.59 $17.80 million $0.63 11.37

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.

Dividends

Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. VersaBank pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hang Seng Bank beats VersaBank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, investment, and other wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment services, and corporate wealth management; and general banking, corporate lending, interest rates, foreign exchange, money markets, structured products and derivatives, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefits, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 280 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei, Taiwan. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, also operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

