Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Target Price at $39.34

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSNUY shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($28.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($54.95) to €46.10 ($46.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($30.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FSNUY opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.