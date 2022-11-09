iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $158.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.70.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

IRTC opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average of $133.74.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

