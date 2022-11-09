Critical Comparison: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) vs. California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for California Resources and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get California Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 1 1 2 0 2.25

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $100.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.87%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than California Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.81 $145.01 million $43.15 1.56

This table compares California Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Laredo Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78% Laredo Petroleum 35.99% 55.37% 13.23%

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats California Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.