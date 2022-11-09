CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $223.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

CME Group Stock Up 2.0 %

CME stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.17.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 224.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

