Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $93.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTH opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.