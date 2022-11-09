Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $93.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.83.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MTH opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
