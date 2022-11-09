Head to Head Review: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) versus Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Luxe and Diamcor Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $17.64 million 0.03 -$2.30 million ($0.33) -0.01 Diamcor Mining $4.60 million 3.63 -$1.93 million ($0.02) -6.91

Diamcor Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maison Luxe. Diamcor Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maison Luxe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamcor Mining has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maison Luxe and Diamcor Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamcor Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Diamcor Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe -41.78% N/A -204.57% Diamcor Mining -17.78% N/A -14.36%

Summary

Diamcor Mining beats Maison Luxe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. The company is based in Kelowna, Canada.

