Comparing PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG) and Its Peers

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the "Crude petroleum & natural gas" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PrimeEnergy Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 24.89% 16.25% 8.30% PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors -2.17% 16.09% 11.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $79.61 million $2.10 million 7.23 PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 13.58

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PrimeEnergy Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. PrimeEnergy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

4.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PrimeEnergy Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors 1629 9378 14798 422 2.53

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 17.96%. Given PrimeEnergy Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PrimeEnergy Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources’ peers have a beta of -12.24, meaning that their average stock price is 1,324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources peers beat PrimeEnergy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 710 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 822 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

