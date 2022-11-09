Analysts Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) PT at $18.83

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trading Up 2.0 %

Invesco stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.