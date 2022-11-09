Financial Review: Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) versus BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Technologies and BlackSky Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Global Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $120,000.00 17.37 -$1.28 million N/A N/A BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 5.93 -$245.64 million N/A N/A

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackSky Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -123.48% BlackSky Technology -181.25% -54.22% -29.59%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Global Technologies and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Technologies and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

BlackSky Technology has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.52%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackSky Technology beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

(Get Rating)

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

