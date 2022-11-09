Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $79.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of DVN stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

