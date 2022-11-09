Reviewing Centrus Energy (LEU) & The Competition

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Centrus Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 62.06% -151.11% 42.58% Centrus Energy Competitors -79.88% -22.80% -10.36%

Volatility and Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Centrus Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Centrus Energy Competitors 202 895 1229 12 2.45

Centrus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.91%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Centrus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million $175.00 million 3.95 Centrus Energy Competitors $1.85 billion $176.88 million -2.69

Centrus Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

