Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $263.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $202.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.23 and its 200-day moving average is $190.89. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

