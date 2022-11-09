Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Head-To-Head Review

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -63.62% 4.06% Penumbra -3.68% 0.45% 0.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Penumbra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A Penumbra $747.59 million 8.95 $5.28 million ($0.82) -214.96

Analyst Recommendations

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penumbra.

This is a summary of current ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Penumbra 0 0 12 0 3.00

Penumbra has a consensus target price of $218.82, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penumbra beats Longview Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive computer-based technologies and immersive therapeutics to promote health, motor function, and cognition under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.