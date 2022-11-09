Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Target Price at $137.38

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 27.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

