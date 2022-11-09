Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Price Target at $117.54

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL opened at $95.15 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.10.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

