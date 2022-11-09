Analysts Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target at $48.73

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.73.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Up 0.8 %

About Methanex

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15.

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

