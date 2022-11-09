Oppenheimer Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Motco purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

