Jefferies Financial Group Comments on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USPH. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of USPH opened at $86.31 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $50,763.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $856,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.85%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

