Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

