Brokers Set Expectations for Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.72. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 519,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 356,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

