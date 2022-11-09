Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.00.

TSE TSU opened at C$43.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.85. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$49.25.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

