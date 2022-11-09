Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Boosted by Stifel Firstegy

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.57 million.

About STERIS'

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

