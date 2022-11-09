Pason Systems Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSI. Barclays lowered shares of Pason Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.42.

PSI opened at C$15.71 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$9.92 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$73.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.65 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

