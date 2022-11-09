BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.16.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at C$61.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09. The stock has a market cap of C$56.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. BCE’s payout ratio is 115.76%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.