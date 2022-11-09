BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.16.

BCE opened at C$61.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09. The stock has a market cap of C$56.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. BCE’s payout ratio is 115.76%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

