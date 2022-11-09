Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cormark lifted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$15.93 on Monday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.30 and a 12-month high of C$23.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15. The stock has a market cap of C$334.94 million and a PE ratio of 99.56.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.52 million.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

