Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bombardier in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.

