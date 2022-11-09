William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for SP Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ SP opened at $34.15 on Monday. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $794.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 293,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

